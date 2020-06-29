Exclusive: Shipment of Iranian weapons, Farsi material intercepted en route to Yemen

A dhow carrying hundreds of reportedly Iranian weapons and other Farsi language material was intercepted on April 17, said an official from the Arab Coalition, who shared images from the material exclusively with Al Arabiya English.

The wooden dhow was found off the coast of Mocha, Yemen, according to an Arab Coalition source. Small wooden dhows are reportedly used by Iranians because they cannot be detected by radars.

The finding is the latest shipment of Iranian-made weapons and missiles to be intercepted en route to Yemen, where Iran supports the Houthi militia in its conflict with the UN-recognized government and Arab Coalition despite the arms embargo on the country.

Two other shipments from November, 2019, and February, 2020, were cited as evidence by a recent UN report that concluded Iranian arms “may have been transferred in a manner inconsistent” with UN resolution 2231 – the resolution that endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

This latest shipment seems to add to the existing evidence that Iran has been exporting arms to Yemen despite another UN resolution, 2216, which forbids the transfer of arms to the Houthis.

“Since the beginning of the Arab Coalition’s involvement in Yemen under UNSCR 2231, member states of the Arab Coalition in addition to other friendly states have intercepted Iranian weapon shipments to the Houthi militias in Yemen. This is hardly a new phenomenon. In fact, there are similarities between weapons that Iran transferred to its terrorist militias in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon and those transferred to the Houthi militia in Yemen,” a Saudi Arabian official told Al Arabiya English.

Here is an image gallery showing the new material intercepted on the dhow.

The dhow that was raided by the Arab Coalition. (Arab Coalition)

An image showing weapons and arms intercepted by the Arab Coalition. (Arab Coalition)

Paperwork and a Farsi leaflet.

A rifle and equipment. (Arab Coalition)

An image showing a Farsi booklet from the dhow intercepted by the Arab Coalition. (Arab Coalition)

An image showing a Farsi booklet from the dhow intercepted by the Arab Coalition. (Arab Coalition)

Paperwork found onboard the dhow.

Material collected on the dhow.

Guns and mobile phones found on the dhow.

A munitions box found on the dhow.

A munitions box.

Material found on the dhow.

More material on the dhow.

Guns and bags found on the dhow.

Binoculars and paperwork.

Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 14:44 - GMT 11:44