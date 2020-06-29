Iran issues warrant for Trump, 35 others for Soleimani killing: Judiciary official 

Tehran has identified and issued arrest warrants for 36 individuals, including US President Donald Trump, for their involvement in the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, a judiciary official said Monday.
“Thirty-six people who were involved in the assassination of Haj Qassem, including political and military officials from America and other [foreign] governments, have been identified,” the semi-official ISNA news agency reported Tehran’s prosecutor Ali Alghasi-Mehr as saying.
“The judiciary has issued red alerts for their arrest and extradition through Interpol,” Alghasi-Mehr said.
US President Trump tops the 36-man list, he said, adding that the Iranian judiciary will pursue Trump “even after his [presidential] term expires.”
The 36 individuals have been charged with “murder” and carrying out “terrorist acts,” Alghasi-Mehr said.
Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force – the overseas arms of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.
Earlier this month, the Iranian judiciary said it sentenced Iranian citizen Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd to death for providing information about Soleimani’s whereabouts prior to his killing.
Iran later said that Mousavi-Majd’s case was not related to Soleimani’s killing and that he was arrested by the Lebanese Hezbollah in Syria long before the commander was killed.
