Iran military prosecutor says human error was cause of downed Ukrainian plane: Tasnim

Security officers and Red Crescent workers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Monday 29 June 2020
The shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran in January was due to human error and not an order from senior military authorities, the military prosecutor for Tehran province, Gholam Abbas Torki, said on Monday, Tasnim news agency reported.

There was no indication that the downing of the airliner, which killed all 176 people aboard, was due to a cyber-attack on Iran's missile or air defense systems, Torki said, adding that three people were under arrest related to the accident.

