Sudan detains 122 fighters, including eight children, headed for Libya

Sudan said on Sunday it has arrested 122 of its nationals as they headed to neighboring Libya to fight as “mercenaries”, state media reported.
The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has long accused Sudan of sending fighters to back Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who claims legitimacy from an eastern-based elected parliament.
Sudan, which shares a border with southeastern Libya, denies the allegations.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
State news agency SUNA on Sunday cited Brigadier Jamal Jumaa, spokesman for the Rapid Reaction Forces, saying that “joint security forces detained 122 outlaws including eight children who were heading to (fight as) mercenaries in Libya.”
Read more:
Sudan says to take control of state firms, including those owned by security
Secretary Pompeo eyes resolution in coming weeks on Sudan terror listing
SUNA published a video showing dozens of youths sitting on the ground, surrounded by military vehicles carrying soldiers armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles.
It said the video was shot in Al-Junayna, the capital of West Darfur province.
Sudan’s Foreign Minister this week denied that Sudanese forces were involved in the conflict in Libya.
In an interview with AFP, Asmaa Abdallah said: “We cannot get involved in a conflict in any neighboring country.”
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 01:35 - GMT 22:35