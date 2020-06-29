Syrian regime cancels several contracts with tycoon Rami Makhlouf: Document

The Syrian government has canceled several business contracts with embattled tycoon Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of President Bashar al-Assad and a member of the regime’s inner circle, according to a new document seen by Al Arabiya.

According to the document, the Syrian regime stopped several of its contracts with the abandoned free-market zones of the Jdeidat Yabous area, a border region between Syria and Lebanon. It also canceled several contracts in the free zone areas of the Naseeb border region with Jordan, as well as the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey. Another contract regarding the Latakia port and one concerning a terminal at Damascus International Airport were canceled.

Earlier this month, embattled Syrian businessman Makhlouf, who has claimed he is being unfairly targeted by the regime headed by his cousin Bashar al-Assad, described his situation as a “farce” and said that the coming days would be “decisive.”

Makhlouf has been releasing Facebook posts in which he revealed new information surrounding his employees at Syriatel – Syria’s largest telecom provider and one of the central pillars of Makhlouf’s sprawling business empire.

He said at the time that he hoped there would be a "divine intervention that will shake the earth under the feet of the oppressors.”

