Explosion in north Tehran with thick smoke: Iran's ISNA news agency

An explosion has taken place in north Tehran, Iran's ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday, without citing the reason for the blast or any additional information.
Dramatic footage circulating from ISNA of the explosion in northern Tehran. Initial reports coming in about a gas cylinder explosion. Comes after another alleged gas-related explosion last week. #Iran pic.twitter.com/PyTuVsmjvT— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) June 30, 2020
SHOW MORE
Another view from tonight’s #explosion in the north #Iran|ian capital #Tehran pic.twitter.com/I30msUJLjB— Hossein Ghazanfari (@TehranDC) June 30, 2020
Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 20:43 - GMT 17:43