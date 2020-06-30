NEWS
Explosion in north Tehran with thick smoke: Iran's ISNA news agency

Explosion takes place in north Tehran, Iran, June 30, 2020. (Twitter)
Reuters Tuesday 30 June 2020
An explosion has taken place in north Tehran, Iran's ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday, without citing the reason for the blast or any additional information.

Videos posted online showed thick black smoke rising into the evening sky.

Jalal Maleki, the Tehran Fire Department spokesman, told Iran's Tasnim news agency that a fire had broken out in a medical clinic in north Tehran and firefighters have been sent to the scene.

The head of the Tehran Emergency Center, Peyman Saberian, told the Fars news agency that three people have been injured in the fire.

An explosion took place close to a sensitive military site near Tehran last week which a defence ministry spokesman told state TV was caused by a tank leak at a gas storage facility.

Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 20:43 - GMT 17:43

