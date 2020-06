Iran has sentenced to death a journalist whose online work helped inspire the 2017 economic protests and who returned from exile to Tehran.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, made the announcement on Tuesday.



He said Ruhollah Zam had been sentenced to death.



Zam had run a website called AmadNews that posted embarrassing videos and information about Iranian officials. He had been living and working in exile in Paris before being convinced into returning to Iran, where he was arrested in October 2019.

Read more:

Roadside bomb targeting IRGC vehicles injures Iranian regional commander: Report

Iran cuts off internet access in several cities as mass protests continue

What are the causes that sparked anti-regime protests in Iran?

Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 10:58 - GMT 07:58