Roadside bomb targeting IRGC vehicles injures Iranian regional commander: Report

A roadside bomb has injured an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander in southeast Iran, according to a local media report.
Two bombs had targeted vehicles carrying IRGC members in Sistan-Baluchestan province near the Pakistani border, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing member of parliament Fadahossein Maleki.
Maliki denied reports that several guards had been captured during the incident which he described as a “terrorist operation” carried out by the Jaish al-Adl, according to Fars News Agency.
Jaish al-Adl — meaning Army of Justice in English — formed in 2012, is a successor to the Sunni extremist group Jundallah (Soldiers of God) and has been behind several attacks in Iran in recent years, according to the Associated Press. Iran says it operates from across the border in Pakistan.
The Associated Press also reported that In 2019, a suicide car bomber claimed by Jeish al-Adl attacked a bus carrying members of the Revolutionary Guard force, killing 27 troops.
