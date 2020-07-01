Iran arrests two Swedish nationals in drug smuggling crackdown

Iran has arrested two Swedish nationals following the dismantlement of a drug smuggling gang, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
“An international drug smuggling gang has recently been discovered and dismantled in a complex operation,” Tasnim reported on Wednesday.
“A number of key members of the gang have been arrested in the operation, including two Swedish nationals,” added Tasnim.
Tasnim did not say in which part of Iran the operation took place.
The drug shipments discovered were “dangerous industrial narcotics,” the agency said.
Iranian authorities are investigating the gang’s potential links to other international drug cartels, said Tasnim.
Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 15:05 - GMT 12:05