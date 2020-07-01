Iran resumes gas exports to Turkey: SHANA

Iran's gas exports to Turkey, which had been stopped since March 31 because of explosions on parts of the pipeline inside Turkey, resumed on Wednesday, SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry, reported.

An official at the National Iranian Gas Company said in March that the PKK, or Kurdistan Worker's Party, was likely responsible for the attack on the pipeline.



The pipeline, which carries around 10 billion cubic meters of Iranian gas to Turkey annually, frequently came under attack by Kurdish militants during the 1990s and up until 2013, when a ceasefire was established.

Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 15:21 - GMT 12:21