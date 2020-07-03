NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Large fire breaks out in garden in Iran’s Shiraz: Reports

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English Friday 03 July 2020
A large fire broke out in the Iranian city of Shiraz Thursday night, according to videos circulating on social media, amid a series of mysterious fires and explosions in the Islamic Republic.

The fire reportedly occurred in a garden in Shiraz, according to reports citing local sources.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Iranian authorities and state news agencies are yet to comment on the fire.

Iran has been witnessing dozens of mysterious fires and explosions across the country in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Iran’s nuclear body said an accident had taken place at a construction site at the Natanz nuclear facility without causing casualties.

On Tuesday, an explosion at a medical clinic north of the capital Tehran claimed the lives of 19 people and injured over a dozen others.

On June 25, another explosion took place close to a sensitive military site near Tehran which a defense ministry spokesman told state TV was caused by a tank leak at a gas storage facility.

Last Update: Friday, 03 July 2020 KSA 04:16 - GMT 01:16

