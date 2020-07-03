Lebanon's talks with IMF are on hold until reforms begin: Finance minister

Lebanon's Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said on Friday that talks with the International Monetary Fund are on hold until economic reforms begin and an agreement on the Lebanese side on a common approach for calculating losses, Reuters reported Wazni as telling the local al-Joumhuria. The state official said he will remain in contact with the IMF until negotiations resume.

Lebanon entered into talks with the IMF in May as part of a last-ditch effort to save its fast sinking economy. But talks have been rocky as there have been disagreements over the size of losses.

The economy has rapidly deteriorated since mid-2019, and now inflation has seen the value of the local currency plummet and the purchasing power of Lebanese sink. Unemployment and hunger are on the rise as poverty rates grow steadily.

The country has for years failed to make reforms that were required for donors to receive international aid.

-with Reuters

Last Update: Friday, 03 July 2020 KSA 09:38 - GMT 06:38