More than 40 injured as series of explosions rock Turkish fireworks factory

Forty-one people were injured Friday in an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey’s Sakarya province, the provincial governor said.

Images on Turkish television showed a dark grey plume of smoke caused by the fire with sparks visible, a result of fireworks going off inside the building in the district of Hendek in Sakarya province.

“There is no loss of life, thankfully,” Sakarya governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim tweeted.

Those injured were taken to hospital with injuries, media reports said.



State-owned Anadolu news agency reported governor Kaldirim as saying around 150-200 people were inside the complex in the Hendek district of the province.



It was not immediately clear what triggered the blasts. A huge plume of dark grey smoke rose from the area, video footage on CNN Turk showed.



Many ambulances and fire fighting vehicles rushed to the scene after the blasts which were heard up to 50 km away, Anadolu said.

Reports said the factory was situated away from residential areas.

“There are around 150-200 people (at the site) according to information from the factory owner but we can’t intervene because explosions are continuing,” said Sakarya Governor Kaldirim.

Families rushed to the site for news of their loved ones.



Turkey’s interior, health and labor ministers went to Sakarya to monitor the situation, Anadolu said.

Earlier, television video showed a large, mushroom-shape cloud of smoke rising from the factory.

HaberTurk television said authorities blocked roads leading to the factory.

-- AFP, Reuters, The Associated Press

Last Update: Friday, 03 July 2020 KSA 13:40 - GMT 10:40