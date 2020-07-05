If US elects a democratic president, American stance towards Egypt won’t change: Amb

The United States will not change its stance towards Egypt even if the US elects a democratic president in the upcoming elections, US ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen told Al Hadath in an interview.

“I've been in the Foreign Service for 35 years. I've worked for every administration since Ronald Reagan. And every administration has considered the partnership with Egypt to be strategic and important,” Cohen said.

He added: “And I'm convinced that the importance of the relationship to both of our countries transcends the politics of the day. It's also may be interesting to remember that we started having a strategic partnership really, under Jimmy Carter, a democratic administration.”

The US ambassador to Egypt believed described the relationship between Washington and Cairo as a “strategic partnership [that] has continued, deepened and strengthened,” adding that the US “has invested billions of dollars and countless hours of work in partnership to make sure that it stays strong.”

US military aid to Egypt

Cohen expected that American military assistance to Egypt will continue at “around $1.3 billion a year.”

He highlighted how an “important” part of US military aid to Egypt was in training thousands of Egyptian military personnel.

He also stressed that Washington offered Cairo other aspects of aid: “While we've invested about $50 billion in Egypt's military, we've also invested about $30 billion in Egypt's development.”

