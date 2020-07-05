Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility fire can slow down production of centrifuges: Official

A fire that broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Thursday caused significant damage, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was quoted as saying on Sunday by the official IRNA news agency.



Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said the fire could slow down Tehran's development and production of advanced centrifuges in the medium term, and that Iran would replace the damaged building with a bigger one that had more advanced equipment.

Developing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran reports ‘accident’ in construction near Iran’s Natanz nuclear site

Iran declines to release cause of Natanz nuclear ‘accident’ amid ‘security concerns’

Unknown group claims responsibility for incident at Natanz nuclear site: BBC Persian

Explosion at Iran nuclear site hit new centrifuge plant: US-based analysts

Last Update: Sunday, 05 July 2020 KSA 20:43 - GMT 17:43