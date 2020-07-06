Iraqi extremism expert Hisham al-Hashemi killed, says interior ministry

Extremism expert Hisham al-Hashemi was shot outside his home in Baghdad on Monday and died shortly thereafter at a local hospital, an official from the Iraqi interior ministry told AFP.

Al-Hashemi was an authoritative voice on Sunni extremist factions including ISIS terror group, but was also frequently consulted by media and foreign governments on domestic Iraqi politics and Shia armed groups.

According to Reuters, al-Hashemi was a well-known former government advisor who had written about the role of Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

Iraqi government sources described the killing of al-Hashemi as a targeted killing but did not point the finger at any particular group, Reuters reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the killing.

Last Update: Monday, 06 July 2020 KSA 22:09 - GMT 19:09