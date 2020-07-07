Controversial Kuwaiti figure under fire for glorifying ‘terrorists’

A controversial Kuwaiti figure known for supporting the Muslim Brotherhood was recently under fire on social media when clips of past interviews with him resurfaced.
Abdullah al-Nafisi was accused of working with the Muslim Brotherhood, which is designated as a terrorist organization in neighboring countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Interviews where the Kuwaiti figure was shown glorifying terrorists and discussing attacks on the US were also widely shared.
Four pounds of anthrax “carried by a guerrilla to transfer it through the tunnels of Mexico to the US can kill 330,000 US citizens in one hour,” Nafisi says in one of the videos.
The Trump administration said in April 2019 that the US is working on designating the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.
In another clip, Nafisi says that what the US calls “terrorists” are “friends.”
“Why? Because these ‘terrorists’ are the most pious and honorable people in the world,” he said.
Last Update: Tuesday, 07 July 2020 KSA 10:42 - GMT 07:42