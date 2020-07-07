Hezbollah's Nasrallah tells US ambassador to 'respect herself' and not go on TV

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah Tuesday lashed out at the US ambassador to Lebanon, accusing her of interfering in the country's internal affairs and called on her "to respect herself."

Nasrallah's speech was the latest tirade by the Iran-backed group in a weekslong campaign targeting Ambassador Dorothy Shea after the latter accused Hezbollah of jeopardizing Lebanon's economic recovery and stability.

Hezbollah's lawmakers in the Lebanese parliament will submit a petition to the Foreign Ministry requesting for Shea to be summoned and told to commit to diplomatic treaties and protocol, Nasrallah said.

"I ask that the ambassador not go on TV and speak about ... sovereignty and human rights. You represent a country that started wars [in the region] ... and killed millions," Nasrallah said during his speech to mark the anniversary of the July 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel.

Nasrallah also accused Shea of directly intervening in appointments at Lebanon's central bank and threatening Lebanese officials. This has been vehemently denied by the ambassador on multiple occasions and interviews.

US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, gestures after her meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti, June 29, 2020. (File photo: AP)

During his televised speech, Nasrallah said that Shea was acting like a "governor" and alleged that she was "inciting" Lebanese people against his group.

He criticized the Lebanese government for remaining silent and called on the Justice Ministry and judiciary to review the recent resignation of the judge who issued an order banning the US ambassador from speaking to Lebanese media outlets.

Nasrallah praised the judge as "brave" and "courageous."

