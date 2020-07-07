Two dead, three wounded at factory fire south of Tehran, Iran: IRNA

An explosion at a factory south of the Iranian capital Tehran early Tuesday left two dead and wounded three others, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The explosion occurred at a factory in the town of Baghershahr in southern Tehran, a local media outlet on Telegram, a popular messaging app in Iran, initially reported.

Baghershahr is a small town located in Tehran’s Kahrizak district.

Hours later, IRNA confirmed the news.

Kahrizak’s governor Amin Babaei said the incident was caused by the explosion of oxygen capsules, blaming the factory workers for being “careless.”

The explosion, which occurred at 3:20 a.m. local time, killed two and injured three others, Babaei confirmed to IRNA.

“The intensity of the explosion was such that the walls of a neighboring factory were also damaged,” Babaei told IRNA.

This is the fourth explosion Iran has had over the past week.

Last Tuesday, an explosion at a medical clinic north of Tehran claimed the lives of 19 people and injured over a dozen others.

Two days later, Iran’s nuclear body said an accident had taken place at a construction site at the Natanz nuclear facility without causing casualties.

On Saturday, a power plant in the southwestern city of Ahwaz, the capital of the oil-rich province of Khuzestan, caught fire when a transformer exploded, state media said.

Later the same day, dozens of workers at a petrochemical center in the same province were taken to the hospital following a chlorine gas leak, according to state media.

