If arms embargo on Iran isn't extended, Tehran will arm its proxies: US envoy to UN

If the arms embargo on Iran isn't extended, Tehran will supply its proxies in the region with even more weapons, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told Al Arabiya.

She said that would not only jeopardizes the safety of countries in the Middle East but also the American forces in the region, and added that US President Donald's Trump administration will employ all the tools at its disposal to extend the arms embargo on Iran.

Last week the UN Security Council had discussed in a virtual meeting a report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that determined that cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of “Iranian origin.”

The US has been pushing to extend the arms embargo on Iran before it expires on October 18.

"Don't just take it from the United States, listen to countries in the region… Countries in the Middle East – who are most exposed to Iran's predations – are speaking with one voice: Extend the arms embargo," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the UNSC meeting.

"Iran is already violating the arms embargo even before its expiration date. Imagine if Iranian activity were sanctioned -- authorized -- by this group if the restrictions are lifted," Pompeo added.

After the release of the UN report and the UNSC discussion of it, Saudi Arabia urged the international community to extend the arms embargo on Iran and the Kingdom’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman said that the report showed Tehran’s “dark vision” for the region.

