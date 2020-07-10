Hundreds gather in West Bank for funeral of Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers

Hundreds of people gathered in the occupied West Bank on Friday for the funeral of a Palestinian man shot by Israeli soldiers a day earlier.



Israel’s army said troops opened fire after the Palestinian and another man started throwing fire bombs at a guard post near the town of Nablus.



Palestinian officials dismissed the report and said the man had been walking with friends when he was shot dead.

Mourners pray before the body of Palestinian man Ibraheem Yakoub during his funeral in Kifl Haris in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 10, 2020. (Reuters)





People at the funeral in the village of Salfit carried Palestinian flags and chanted “Allahu Akbar,” or God is greatest.



Tensions have been high in the West Bank in recent weeks as Israel weighs a plan to annex part of the territory that Palestinians seek for a future state.

Last Update: Friday, 10 July 2020 KSA 15:55 - GMT 12:55