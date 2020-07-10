Pakistan drug lord Uzair Jan Baloch confesses to spying for Iran: Report

A convicted Pakistani drug dealer has confessed to spying for Iranian intelligence services in 2014, according to a report from Pakistan’s provincial Sindh government this week.

Uzair Jan Baloch was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of spying in April, according to a letter written by the senior superintendent of Karachi Central Jail and reportedly seen by Arab News.

Baloch is accused of a total of 59 criminal cases including extortion, kidnapping, and drug trafficking.

Iranian passport

Arab News reported Baloch as saying that he had obtained an Iranian identity card and passport in 2006, having previously acquired a fake Iranian birth certificate in the late 1980s.

According to a public report from the team that investigated Baloch, he met a man named Haji Nasir in the Iranian city of Chabahar in 2014, when Nasir asked him to give information about Pakistan’s army.

“On the consent of the accused a meeting with Iranian intelligence officers was arranged by Haji Nasir in which the accused was asked to provide certain information about (Pakistan) armed forces officials,” the report said.

“The accused is found involved in espionage activities by providing secret information and sketches regarding army installations and officials to foreign agents, which is a violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923,” it added.

Baloch was based in Pakistan’s southeastern province of Sindh and reportedly close to politicians from the Pakistan People’s Party, which governs the province, according to Arab News.

