Soon on Al Arabiya: Exclusive interview with former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn

Al Arabiya will air on Saturday an exclusive interview at 1900 GMT (10:00 p.m. Saudi time) with the former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn who shook the car making industry with his ongoing legal battle since late 2018.

Accusations and allegations against Ghosn by Japanese prosecutors and media include: under-reporting his earning at Nissan, misappropriation of funds, using company funds for personal purposes, misrepresenting the company’s investments, among others.

Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, fled Japan where he was awaiting trial and went back to Lebanon, and US prosecutors said that he wired hundreds of thousands of dollars to two men who are now detained for helping “smuggle” him.

Ghosn denied all the allegations of financial wrongdoing against him and said that he was ousted as Nissan’s chairman as part of a government-backed coup to destroy any possibility of a merger between Nissan and its French alliance partner Renault.

Last Update: Friday, 10 July 2020 KSA 19:55 - GMT 16:55