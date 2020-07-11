Iran hurt Lebanon’s people using Hezbollah: US official Brian Hook

Iran hurt the Lebanese people utilizing its proxy Hezbollah, said Brian Hook, US Special Representative for Iran on Friday.

Tehran backs Hezbollah, a Shia militia in Lebanon which has a powerful grip on the Lebanese government, among other militias across the Middle East it uses as proxies to spread its influence in the region.

“Iran midwifed the creation of Hezbollah and that has not been to the advantage of the Lebanese people,” he said during an online discussion hosted by the Hudson Institute think tank in Washington DC.

He said that now people are starting to protest against the “Iranian model” and Hezbollah, even in areas which were considered strongholds for Tehran and its proxies.

Hook added that Iranians are prospering all over the world except in their own country: “This regime has held back so much potential because they squander the people’s wealth on their proxies.”

He added that Russia and China have the “same threat assessment” of Iran as the one the United States has: “No body wants Iran to achieve its hegemonic ambitions to dominate the Middle East and introduce massive sectarian violence.”

Hook stressed the importance of extending the UN arms embargo against Iran, adding that if its is not renewed, then Iran would be able to buy fighter jets, attack helicopters, submarines, missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers, and large caliber artillery systems.

“The arms embargo is not going to expire; we’re going to make sure that it continues one way or the other.”

Last Update: Saturday, 11 July 2020 KSA 00:56 - GMT 21:56