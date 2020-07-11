Iran will develop oil industry despite US sanctions: Minister

Iran is determined to develop its oil industry in spite of US sanctions imposed on the country, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in a televised speech on Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



“We will not surrender under any circumstances ... We have to increase our capacity so that when necessary with full strength we can enter the market and revive our market share,” said Zanganeh.



Hit by reimposed US sanctions since Washington exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, Iran's oil exports are estimated at 100,000 to 200,000 barrels per day, down from more than 2.5 million bpd that Iran shipped in April 2018.



The Islamic Republic's crude production has halved to around 2 million bpd.

Read more:

Iran’s oil revenues fell steeply from $100 bln to $8 bln in 2019: First VP Jahangiri

Explosion heard in western Tehran: Iran state media

Iranian military-owned company opens supermarket in Venezuela: Report



Last Update: Saturday, 11 July 2020 KSA 09:58 - GMT 06:58