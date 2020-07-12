Fire at Shahid Tondgooyan petrochemical plant in southwestern Iran

Decanters at a petrochemical facility in southwest Iran caught fire due to a hot oil leak on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The fire occurred at the Shahid Tondgooyan petrochemical plant in Mahshahr at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Fars said. Mahshahr is a city in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The fire was caused by a hot oil leak, Fars said, adding that the extent of the damage caused by the fire is not yet known.

Firefighters have been able to contain the fire, Fars said.

“Due to the weather conditions of the region in the summer and the high temperature these days, the likelihood of such incidents occurring is very high,” Fars quoted Hamid Kiayi, the head of Tondgooyan’s public relations, as saying.

Iran has been witnessing multiple explosions and fires around military, nuclear, and industrial facilities since late June.

Read more:

Timeline: A look back at recent explosions and fires across Iran

Iran says misaligned radar led to Ukrainian plane downing

Latest in a series of incidents in Iran: Gas explosion shakes building in Tehran

On July 4, a chlorine gas leak at another petrochemical complex in the same city sickened 70 workers.

On Saturday, a gas explosion at a residential building injured one person in the capital Tehran, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

On Friday, an explosion was heard west of Tehran, the official IRIB news agency reported citing social media reports.

Last Update: Sunday, 12 July 2020 KSA 19:04 - GMT 16:04