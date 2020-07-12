Latest in a series of incidents in Iran: Gas explosion shakes building in Tehran

A gas explosion at a residential building injured one person in Iran’s capital Tehran on Saturday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, the latest in a series of explosions and fires in the country.

An explosion at a residential building was reported at 9 p.m., the Tehran Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki told ISNA, adding that a man in his 30s was seriously injured and rushed to a medical center.

Maleki said firefighters found several gas cylinders were kept in the building’s basement, attributing the explosion to the gas cylinders blowing up.

“Based on initial investigations, the person who was injured in the basement was probably working with these cylinders, which led to the explosion,” Maleki said.

There have been multiple explosions and fires around military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.

On Friday, an explosion was heard west of Tehran, official IRIB news agency reported.

Two people were killed in an explosion at a factory in the south of Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.



Last Thursday, a fire broke out at a ground level building at Iran’s underground Natanz facility, the centrepiece of the country's uranium enrichment programme, which authorities said had caused significant damage.



Also last week, 19 people were killed in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of Tehran, which an official said was caused by a gas leak.



On June 26, an explosion occurred east of Tehran near the Parchin military and weapons development base that authorities said was caused by a leak at a gas storage facility in an area outside the base.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Sunday, 12 July 2020 KSA 03:43 - GMT 00:43