NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Palestinian Hamas official defects from Gaza to Israel: Reports

A member of Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassem Brigades. (File photo: Reuters)
Al Arabiya English Sunday 12 July 2020
Text size A A A

An official from the Palestinian militant group Hamas has defected from the organization and fled to Israel, according to Palestinian media reports.

The Hamas official reportedly escaped from the Gaza Strip on an Israeli boat on Saturday after he was allegedly exposed to be spying for Israel on Hamas, according to Palestinian media outlets cited by al-Waeem.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Hamas also announced it had arrested 16 of its members, mainly from the militant Al Qassem Brigades, on charges of spying for Israel.

The organization controls the Gaza Strip and has fought several wars with Israel including in 2014, in which thousands of Palestinians were killed.

Read more:

Hundreds gather in West Bank for funeral of Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers

Cutting access to aid in Syria will intensify suffering for 1.3 mln people: Agencies

Several explosions heard over Syria’s coastal town Jabla, says state TV

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 12 July 2020 KSA 14:24 - GMT 11:24

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top