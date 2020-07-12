Palestinian Hamas official defects from Gaza to Israel: Reports

An official from the Palestinian militant group Hamas has defected from the organization and fled to Israel, according to Palestinian media reports.
The Hamas official reportedly escaped from the Gaza Strip on an Israeli boat on Saturday after he was allegedly exposed to be spying for Israel on Hamas, according to Palestinian media outlets cited by al-Waeem.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
Hamas also announced it had arrested 16 of its members, mainly from the militant Al Qassem Brigades, on charges of spying for Israel.
The organization controls the Gaza Strip and has fought several wars with Israel including in 2014, in which thousands of Palestinians were killed.
Read more:
Hundreds gather in West Bank for funeral of Palestinian shot by Israeli soldiers
Cutting access to aid in Syria will intensify suffering for 1.3 mln people: Agencies
Several explosions heard over Syria’s coastal town Jabla, says state TV
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 12 July 2020 KSA 14:24 - GMT 11:24