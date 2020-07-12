Watch: Electrical substation in Iran’s Tehran catches fire

An electrical substation fire in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday, state media reported citing the capital’s fire department spokesman.

Social media users shared videos showing a large, black smoke rising into the sky of Tehran.

Waste materials left over a substation caught fire around 7 p.m. for “unknown reasons,” the Tehran Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki told the official IRNA news agency.

Most of the waste materials that caught fire were carton, Maleki said.

#BREAKING: Electrical transformers of a Power Department in Enghelab Street, near #Ferdowsi Square of #Tehran, #Iran's capital got exploded. Fire fighters are trying to extinguish it. It might have happened again due to increased load & sudden connection! First video👇 pic.twitter.com/hGr6BcRm2N — Babak Taghvaee - Μπάπακ Τακβαίε - بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) July 12, 2020

Smoke from the fire spread to residential buildings in the area leading locals to think surrounding buildings had caught fire, he said.

Also on Sunday, decanters at a petrochemical facility in southwest Iran caught fire due to a hot oil leak, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iran has been witnessing multiple explosions and fires around military, nuclear, and industrial facilities since late June.

On Saturday, a gas explosion at a residential building injured one person in the capital Tehran, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

On Friday, an explosion was heard west of Tehran, the official IRIB news agency reported citing social media reports.

Two people were killed in an explosion at a factory in the south of Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, a fire broke out at a ground-level building at Iran’s underground Natanz facility, the centerpiece of the country's uranium enrichment program, which authorities said had caused significant damage.

Also last week, 19 people were killed in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of Tehran, which an official said was caused by a gas leak.

On June 26, an explosion occurred east of Tehran near the Parchin military and weapons development base that authorities said was caused by a leak at a gas storage facility in an area outside the base.

