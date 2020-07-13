Explosion at gas company in northeast Iran

An explosion at a liquified natural gas company in northeast Iran caused extensive damage on Monday, state media reported.

A gas condensate storage tank at the Petronaft company in the Kavian Fariman industrial complex caught fire causing the explosion, Javad Jahandoost, the head of the complex’s fire department, said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The explosion caused extensive damage to Petronaft and a neighboring company, the semi-official ILNA news agency said.

Kavian Fariman industrial complex is situated some 32 kilometers south of the city of Mashhad, the capital of the north-eastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Read more:

Timeline: A look back at recent explosions and fires across Iran

Watch: Electrical substation in Iran’s Tehran catches fire

Fire at Shahid Tondgooyan petrochemical plant in southwestern Iran

The incident did not cause any casualties, said Jahandoost, adding that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident and the extent of the damages.

Iran has been witnessing multiple explosions and fires around military, nuclear, and industrial facilities since late June.

On Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported a fire at a petrochemical facility in southwest Iran due to a hot oil leak.

Also on Sunday, an electrical substation caught fire in the Iranian capital Tehran, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Last Update: Monday, 13 July 2020 KSA 20:09 - GMT 17:09