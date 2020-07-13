Iran media: Tehran does not face any operational limits on its nuclear program

Tehran does not face any operational limits for its nuclear program since reducing its commitments to the JCPOA nuclear deal, said Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi as quoted by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Iran began withdrawing from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal after the US Trump administration withdrew from the deal in 2018.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since then, Iran has ignored limitations on the number of uranium enrichment centrifuge machines as it takes its fifth and final step back from the deal, reported Tasnim.

“Thereafter, Iran’s nuclear program does not face any operational restrictions, and the nuclear program moves forward by the Atomic Energy Organization (of Iran) according to the technical needs,” Mousavi was quoted as saying.

Last month, a UN report concluded that the Iranian transfer of Iranian arms to Yemen may be “inconsistent” with UN resolution 2231, the resolution that endorsed the JCPOA.

While Iran has already violated several elements of the JCPOA following the US withdrawal from the deal, experts said that this UN report will weaken Iran’s overall case as a credible partner.

“Fundamentally, I think the issue is above all bad PR for the Islamic Republic,” said Alex Vatanka, senior fellow and director of the Iran program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC.

Read more:

Iran arrests alleged spies in Kerman province: Iranian media

UN report on Iranian missiles in Yemen used against Saudi: Key takeaways explained

Opinion: A new Iran nuclear deal? Not so fast

Last Update: Monday, 13 July 2020 KSA 12:32 - GMT 09:32