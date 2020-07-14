Iran executes two over 2010 bomb attack at military parade

Iran on Tuesday executed two people convicted of involvement in a 2010 bomb attack at a military parade that killed a dozen people, the Islamic republic’s judiciary said.

“The death penalty was carried out today for the two main perpetrators of the (2010) bombing in the city of Mahabad,” said a statement by the judiciary authority of West Azerbaijan province.

It said the two were “the agents of terrorist groups linked to foreign intelligence services,” according to the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It did not reveal the identity of the convicts nor the alleged countries involved.

Twelve people were killed and 81 injured by the bomb that exploded in Mahabad, on Iran’s northwestern borders with Iraq and Turkey, in September 2010.

Most of the victims in the Kurdish-majority city were women and children attending a military parade.

Iranian officials blamed the attack on “counter-revolutionary elements” in the region which regularly witnesses armed clashes between Iranian forces and Kurdish militant groups.

Read more:

Iran executes Iranian agent linked to CIA: Mizan news agency

Iran’s judiciary upholds death sentences of three Iranian protesters

Days after the attack, Iran said 30 “terrorists” including some “American mercenaries” involved in the attack were killed in an operation by the Revolutionary Guards in Iraq.

Iran’s intelligence ministry said in 2014 that three linked to the attack were arrested, adding that they had confessed to being part of the Kurdish nationalist group Komala.

The group has conducted a long-running insurgency in Iran’s Kurdistan from bases located across the border in Iraq.

Iran has accused the United States of supporting the groups, most notably Komala and Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK).

Last Update: Tuesday, 14 July 2020 KSA 19:10 - GMT 16:10