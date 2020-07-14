Iran’s judiciary upholds death sentences of three Iranian protesters

Iran’s highest judicial authority has upheld the death sentences of three Iranian protesters arrested following the country’s anti-government protests last November, Iran’s judiciary spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.

In June, Iranian rights group HRANA said the Supreme Court of Iran has upheld the death sentences of three protesters, Amirhossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi and Mohammad Rajabi.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili confirmed the ruling on Tuesday, saying the three protesters were “among the main rioters,” according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Moradi, Tamjidi and Rajabi were arrested following protests that broke out across Iran last November after the government introduced gasoline rationing and price hikes. Thousands were arrested and about 1,500 Iranians were killed by security forces, according to a Reuters report.

The three protesters have been reportedly forced to confess to crimes they have not committed through torture, according to HRANA.

They had videos on their phones in which they set fire to banks and buses, Esmaili said.

“They filmed their criminal acts and sent them to some foreign news agencies,” he said.

“They were thugs who committed crimes during the riots,” added Esmaili.

Iran often describes anti-government protests in the country as “riots” and protesters as “thugs” and foreign-affiliated agents.

