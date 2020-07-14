Watch: Angry Iranian lies in front of car in Mashhad, blames regime for hardship

An Iranian man frustrated by the economic hardships in Iran was seen angrily criticizing the government while lying on the ground in front of a vehicle in a video circulating on social media.

“Tell the Supreme Leader to come here,” the man is heard saying in the video.

“They have been taking what is ours for 40 years,” the man adds, referring to the country’s clerical regime which has ruled over Iran for the past 41 years.

“I have a wife and three children. I have nothing. Nothing. Nothing,” he is seen yelling in the video.

He then takes out cash out of his back pocket and throws it in the air, saying, “this is all I have, I have nothing else.”

The video is reportedly from Mashhad, the second-largest city in Iran and the capital of the north-eastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Mashhad is home to the Imam Reza shrine, an important pilgrimage site for Shia Muslims that attracts millions of pilgrims every year.

The Iranian economy has been hit hard since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018.

Rising inflation, growing unemployment, a slump in the rial, and the coronavirus crisis have deepened Iran’s economic woes.

Last November, anti-government protests erupted across Iran after the government announced gasoline price hikes of at least 50 percent.

Security forces killed around 1,500 Iranians during the protests, according to Reuters.

