‘Do not execute’: Twitter hashtag against Iran executing protestors trends worldwide

Iranians launched on Tuesday a hashtag on Twitter that ended up trending worldwide with over two million tweets against the decision of Iran's highest judicial authority to uphold the death sentences of three young Iranians who took part in the November 2019 protests.
The Islamic Republic of Iran is gearing up to execute 3 young men for participating in #IranProtests. They have names. Don't let them be statistics. The world should react to this impending tragedy.#StopExecutionsInIran #اعدام_نکنید https://t.co/4X0S5rffB5— 𝕍𝕒𝕙𝕚𝕕 𝕐𝕦𝕔𝕖𝕤𝕠𝕪 (@vahid_yucesoy) July 14, 2020
They (the Iran's Gov) killed hundreds of unarmed innocent protesters in November 2019, and they are about to kill 3 more.— Sheldon (@patrick_jane77) July 14, 2020
Just because of a simple protest against the gas price increase!
Be their voice. Save their lives.
#StopExecutionsInIran #اعدام_نکنید pic.twitter.com/TFbJQuDI2O
#StopExecutionOfIranianProtestors #اعدام_نکنید#نه_به_اعدام_معترضان https://t.co/cFRaY0Cwyf— Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) July 14, 2020
Confirmed: Significant disruption to multiple networks in #Iran after 5 p.m. UTC (9:30 p.m. local time); real-time network data show significant impact to subscriber internet lines limiting citizens' ability to communicate; incident ongoing 📉 pic.twitter.com/XZ1rNXgRHB— NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) July 14, 2020