NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

‘Do not execute’: Twitter hashtag against Iran executing protestors trends worldwide

Iran upholds the death sentences of three Iranian protesters Amirhossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi and Mohammad Rajabi. (Twitter)
Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 15 July 2020
Text size A A A

Iranians launched on Tuesday a hashtag on Twitter that ended up trending worldwide with over two million tweets against the decision of Iran's highest judicial authority to uphold the death sentences of three young Iranians who took part in the November 2019 protests.

The Persian-language hashtag which translates to “do not execute” has had over two million tweets as of late Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The hashtag was launched in support of Amirhossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi and Mohammad Rajabi – three protesters who were arrested and sentenced to death following Iran’s anti-government protests last November.

Protests broke out across Iran in November 2019 after the government introduced gasoline rationing and price hikes. Thousands were arrested and about 1,500 Iranians were killed by security forces, according to a Reuters report.

The Supreme Court of Iran has upheld the three protesters’ death sentences, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili confirmed on Tuesday, saying they were “among the main rioters,” the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Iranian rights group HRANA had previously reported that interrogators forced the three protesters to confess to crimes they did not commit through torture.

An interrogator stood on Moradi’s chest during an interrogation session causing injury to his ribs, HRANA quoted a source close to Moradi’s family as saying.

“You cannot prevent the occurrence of another November 2019 through executions,” tweeted Mohammad Agha-Soltan using the hashtag. Agha-Soltan’s sister, Neda, became the symbol of Iran’s 2009 protests after she was shot dead by security forces.

At the same time, cybersecurity NGO Netblocks reported a “significant disruption” to multiple networks in Iran, which some activists speculate is an attempt by the authorities to disrupt the Twitter campaign.

During the November 2019 protests, Iran almost completely shut off access to the internet across the country for days.

Twitter is banned in Iran, but many Iranians access the social media platform using virtual private networks (VPN).

Read more:

Iran’s judiciary upholds death sentences of three Iranian protesters

Expect more death sentences for young imprisoned Iranian protesters

Iran executes Iranian agent linked to CIA: Mizan news agency

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 KSA 00:27 - GMT 21:27

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top