Iran partially cuts off internet in southwestern Khuzestan province

Iranian authorities imposed total and partial disruptions to the Internet in the protest-stricken southwestern Khuzestan province, cybersecurity NGO Netblocks confirmed in a report.
Confirmed: Internet restrictions are in place in #Khuzestan Province, southwest #Iran from 10 p.m. local time; real-time network data show total (pictured) and partial disruptions varying by provider amid anti-government protests; incident ongoing #IranProtests 📉 pic.twitter.com/UzhsERVj5i— NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) July 16, 2020
Last Update: Friday, 17 July 2020 KSA 01:47 - GMT 22:47