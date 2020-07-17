NEWS
Iran partially cuts off internet in southwestern Khuzestan province

The protests initially broke out in Behbahan, a city in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan in southwest Iran. (via Twitter)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Friday 17 July 2020
Iranian authorities imposed total and partial disruptions to the Internet in the protest-stricken southwestern Khuzestan province, cybersecurity NGO Netblocks confirmed in a report.

“Internet restrictions are in place in #Khuzestan Province, southwest #Iran from 10 p.m. local time; real-time network data show total (pictured) and partial disruptions varying by provider amid anti-government protests; incident ongoing #IranProtests,” Netblocks said in a tweet.

Anti-government protests broke out in at least two Iranian cities on Thursday night, according to reports and videos on social media.

The protests initially broke out in Behbahan, a city in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan in southwest Iran.

(With inputs from Al Arabiya English’s Yaghoub Fazeli)

