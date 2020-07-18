Egypt rejects Turkey’s intervention in affairs of Arab states: FM spokesman

Egypt rejects Turkey’s political and military intervention in the affairs of Arab nations, whether it is in Iraq, Syria, or Libya, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement on Saturday, adding that it violates the Security Council resolutions.

The spokesman said he was surprised by Turkey’s interference in the conflicts of other countries with the aim of causing disruption and Ankara's ideology in a way that wastes the resources of the Turkish people.

The Arab nations refuse any efforts by those who want to run their affairs to achieve their own unrelated interests and goals, Hafez added.

Libya has been mired in conflict since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, but since 2019, fighting between the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar and the GNA has escalated as foreign involvement has intensified.

Turkey backs the GNA in its fight and has been accused of sendings thousands of mercenaries and militants to Libya to fight.

Egypt, a rival of Turkey that shares a porous desert border with Libya, has vowed to intervene militarily if Turkish-backed forces try to seize Sirte.

