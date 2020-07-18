Landmine explodes in Iran’s Mehran, kills three and wounds one

A remnant of a landmine planted during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) exploded in western Iran on Friday killing three and wounding one, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.
The blast took place in the city of Mehran in the province of Ilam near Iraqi border, Mehr said.
Over 1,000 kilometers of the shared borders between Iran and Iraq were contaminated with mines and explosives by the end of the war in 1988, according to figures released at the time.
From 1988 to 2017, landmines and other explosives left over from the war with Iraq killed 2,823 and injured or amputated 9,925 others in Iran.
