Syria bombing on eve of parliamentary polls kills 1, wounds two

One person was killed and another wounded in two blasts Saturday in the Syrian capital, state news agency SANA said, on the eve of the country's third war-time parliamentary polls.

It said "one person was killed and another wounded in the explosion of two devices near Anas bin Malik mosque" in the Nahr Aisha area of southern Damascus.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were no immediate details on the blasts near the mosque, where Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has attended prayers in the past, or the casualties.

Syrians go to the polls Sunday to elect a new parliament as the Damascus government grapples with international sanctions and a crumbling economy after retaking large parts of the war-torn country.

Assad's Baath party and its allies are expected to win most of parliament's 250 seats in the first elections since 2016.

For the first time this year, there will be polling stations in former opposition bastions, including in the Eastern Ghouta region outside Damascus and in the south of Idlib province in the country's northwest.

Read more:

Roadside bomb kills 9 pro-regime fighters in southern province of Syria, says monitor

US elections will not affect Syria-related sanctions: Diplomat

Damascus has largely been secure since Russia-backed government forces expelled rebels and jihadists from the capital's doorstep in 2018.

Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since starting in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

Last Update: Saturday, 18 July 2020 KSA 21:19 - GMT 18:19