Explosion at Iran power plant in central Isfahan province: IRNA

An explosion occurred at a power plant in Iran's central Isfahan province on Sunday but there were no casualties, the official IRNA news agency reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The blast was caused by the wear and tear of a transformer at the power plant in Islamabad, the managing director of the Isfahan power company told IRNA.



Power was interrupted for two hours, he said.



There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.

Read more:

Iran’s judiciary suspends execution sentence of three men linked to protests: Lawyer

Explosion heard in western Tehran: Iran state media

Power plant catches fire in Iran’s Ahwaz after transformer explodes

Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 12:47 - GMT 09:47