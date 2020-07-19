Fire breaks out at factory in Iran, latest incident in string of blazes

A major fire broke out at a cellophane printing factory in the city of Tabriz in northwest Iran on Sunday, state media reported, the latest incident in a series of fires and explosions across the country.

A video of the fire shared on social media showed thick black smoke rising into the sky.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire, the semi-official ISNA news agency cited the Tabriz fire department spokesman as saying.

Tabriz is the capital of East Azerbaijan province located in northwest Iran.

Two firefighters were injured while trying to put out the fire, the semi-official ILNA news agency said.

Iranian state news agencies have not reported on the cause of the fire.

Iran has been witnessing multiple explosions and fires around military, nuclear, and industrial facilities since late June.

Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 16:11 - GMT 13:11