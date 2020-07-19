Five dead, 85 wounded in car bomb attack in Syria’s Azaz: Reports

A car bomb attack in northwestern Syria’s Azaz region killed five people and wounded 85 others, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu agency said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the village of Siccu, across the border from Turkey’s southern province of Kilis, Anadolu said.

It said 15 of the wounded had been brought to a hospital in Turkey and that some were in critical condition.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In another development, Syria held a parliamentary election on Sunday, gripped by a collapsing economy and new US sanctions after President Bashar al-Assad clawed back control of most of the country.

People voted across government territory at more than 7,000 polling stations, including for the first time in former opposition bastions that the army has recaptured over the last two years.

Assad’s opponents denounced the vote as a farce, nearly a decade into a war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and made millions refugees.

Read more:

Over 40 fighters killed in clashes between ISIS, regime in Syria: Monitor

Iran says ‘no military solution’ for Syria in talks with Russia, Turkey

Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 21:34 - GMT 18:34