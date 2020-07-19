Iran’s FM Zarif visits site of Qassem Soleimani’s death in Iraq during Baghdad visit

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited the assassination site of slain commander Qassem Soleimani to pay his respects upon his arrival in Baghdad on Sunday, Iranian state media reported.

Zarif will meet with a number of senior Iraqi officials during his Sunday visit to the Iraqi capital, including Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, President Barham Salih, and President of the Council of Representatives Mohamed al-Halbousi, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

A video shared by Iran’s Arabic-language al-Alam TV showed Zarif visiting the assassination site of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes to pay his respects near Baghdad airport.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif walks with Iraqi Foreign Affairs Minister Fuad Hussain in Baghdad, Iraq, July 19, 2020. (Reuters)

Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force – the overseas arms of the IRGC – was killed alongside al-Mohandes in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif with Iraqi Foreign Affairs Minister Fuad Hussain in Baghdad, Iraq, July 19, 2020. (Reuters)

The killing of Soleimani and al-Mohandes will be among topics of discussion with Iraqi officials, the semi-official ISNA news agency cited Zarif as saying.

Zarif will also visit Iraqi Kurdistan and meet with Kurdish officials, Tasnim said.

Video: The end of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani came in the early hours of Friday after his convoy was struck by US airstrikes shortly after leaving Baghdad International Airport.



Here’s an illustrated timeline of how #Soleimani’s death unfolded:https://t.co/xjwgdp8aB6 pic.twitter.com/9a4sUq3b4M — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 4, 2020

Read more:

Opinion: Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif supports terrorism, just like Qassem Soleimani

Explosion reported at power plant in Iran’s Isfahan province: Reports

Iran linking with Somalia’s al-Shabab to funnel weapons to Houthis: Foreign Policy

Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 12:24 - GMT 09:24