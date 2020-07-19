Iran’s FM Zarif visits site of Qassem Soleimani’s death in Iraq during Baghdad visit

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited the assassination site of slain commander Qassem Soleimani to pay his respects upon his arrival in Baghdad on Sunday, Iranian state media reported.
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif walks with Iraqi Foreign Affairs Minister Fuad Hussain in Baghdad, Iraq, July 19, 2020. (Reuters)
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif with Iraqi Foreign Affairs Minister Fuad Hussain in Baghdad, Iraq, July 19, 2020. (Reuters)
SHOW MORE
Video: The end of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani came in the early hours of Friday after his convoy was struck by US airstrikes shortly after leaving Baghdad International Airport.— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 4, 2020
Here’s an illustrated timeline of how #Soleimani’s death unfolded:https://t.co/xjwgdp8aB6 pic.twitter.com/9a4sUq3b4M