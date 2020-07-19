Iran’s judiciary suspends execution sentence of three men linked to protests: Lawyer

The Iranian judiciary has suspended the executions of three men linked to anti-government protests in November, one of their attorneys, Babak Paknia, said on Sunday.



Rights activists had criticized the death sentences saying they were aimed at intimidating future protesters.



