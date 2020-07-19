NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Iran’s judiciary suspends execution sentence of three men linked to protests: Lawyer

Reuters Sunday 19 July 2020
Text size A A A

The Iranian judiciary has suspended the executions of three men linked to anti-government protests in November, one of their attorneys, Babak Paknia, said on Sunday.

Rights activists had criticized the death sentences saying they were aimed at intimidating future protesters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

‘Do not execute’: Twitter hashtag against Iran executing protestors trends worldwide

Iran supreme court upholds death sentence for three protesters: Human rights agency

Eight more Iranian protesters sentenced to death

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 19 July 2020 KSA 12:59 - GMT 09:59

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top