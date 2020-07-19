Three rockets strike near Baghdad’s Green Zone hours after Iran’s Zarif lands in Iraq

No further details were available on the latest incident; however, United States officials have blamed Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on US facilities in Iraq, including near the embassy in the capital Baghdad. The US Embassy recently installed C-RAM defense systems, according to AP.
“It was unclear if the system was operational during the attack Sunday afternoon. The daytime attack was unusual; most have occurred after nightfall,” AP reported.
No known groups have claimed responsibility for the attack, according to local media reports.