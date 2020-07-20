Canada confirms black boxes of downed Ukrainian airliner arrive in Paris

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that the black boxes of a downed Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 people on board in January had arrived in Paris, ending a months-long standoff.



The black boxes are expected to be brought to France's air accident agency, BEA, on Monday for analysis, Champagne said, adding that Canadian transportation officials would be present.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has said it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on January 8, mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions were high between Iran and the United States.

Many of the victims killed in the crash were Canadian citizens or permanent residents or had Canada as their final destination.



On Saturday, Iran's deputy foreign minister said the boxes had been sent to France for analysis.



The fate of the cockpit voice and data recorders has been the subject of an international standoff since the plane was shot down, with Canada, France and Ukraine demanding access.

