Iran executes citizen charged with spying for CIA, Mossad: Fars news agency

Iran executed on Monday an Iranian citizen sentenced to death on charges of spying for the CIA and the Mossad, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd was arrested in October 2018 and sentenced to death in August 2019, Fars said.

One of the charges against him was providing information about the whereabouts of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani and other Iranian commanders, Fars said.

Mousavi-Majd, who left Iran with his family as a child and grew up in Syria, was never a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), “but he was able to infiltrate many sensitive areas under the guise of a translator,” Fars said.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency had previously said Mousavi-Majd was arrested and handed over to Iran in 2018 by the Lebanese Hezbollah in Syria.

He received a monthly payment of $5,000 from the CIA and the Mossad in exchange for information on Iranian forces in Syria, Tasnim claimed.

Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 06:31 - GMT 03:31