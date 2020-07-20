NEWS
Ukraine president says those responsible for downed plane would be held accountable

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Kyiv Monday 20 July 2020
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he welcomed Iran's decision to hand over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian airliner to France, saying those responsible would be held accountable.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on Jan. 8 shortly after the plane took off from Tehran. Iran later called it a “disastrous mistake” by forces who were on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

Zelenskiy added that Ukrainian experts would take part in decoding the black boxes, alongside experts from France, the United States and Canada.

Last Update: Monday, 20 July 2020 KSA 13:27 - GMT 10:27

