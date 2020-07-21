NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Turkey will remain in Syria ‘until Syrian people are free’: Erdogan

Turkish Presiednt Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech after chairing a cabinet meeting in Ankara. (File photo)
Reuters, Ankara Tuesday 21 July 2020
Text size A A A

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkish forces, which have carried out several incursions into northern Syria since 2016, would remain in the country until Syrians can live in freedom and safety.

“Nowadays they are holding an election, a so-called election,” Erdogan said of a parliamentary election on Sunday in Syria’s government-controlled regions, after nearly a decade of civil war. “Until the Syrian people are free, peaceful and safe, we will remain in this country,” he said in a speech in Ankara.

-Developing

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 21 July 2020 KSA 16:30 - GMT 13:30

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top