Young Palestinian jailed for life for fatally stabbing Israeli-American

An Israeli military court in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday jailed a young Palestinian for life for stabbing to death an Israeli-American man in 2018, the army said.

“This is after he was convicted of the offences of intentionally causing death (equivalent to the offence of murder), attempted intentional causing of death and possession of a knife,” an army statement said in Hebrew.

The statement did not name the man as he was a minor when the September 2018 attack took place, but Palestinian security sources have identified him as Khalil Jabareen, 17 at the time.

He is from the West Bank village of Yatta, near Hebron, where Israeli forces demolished his home in January last year.

A picture taken from the Palestinian village of Al-Issifer shows a building in the Israeli settlement of Yattir overlooking the village, south of Yatta town, in the occupied West Bank, on July 12, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

The dead man, father-of-four Ari Fuld, was killed at the entrance to an Israeli mall at Gush Etzion Junction south of Bethlehem.

There is frequent friction between Israelis and Palestinians at the junction, which lies near a major Israeli settlement bloc and has been the site of numerous lone-wolf Palestinian attacks.

The army statement said Jabareen had left home that day carrying a knife with a 21-centimeter (8-inch) blade, with the express intent “to kill Jews.”

He made failed attempts at three different locations before arriving at the mall, it said.

“Then, the terrorist pulled out the knife, stabbed the deceased and caused his death,” it continued.

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 July 2020 KSA 21:59 - GMT 18:59